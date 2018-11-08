Canaan/Bon Accord Assemblyman honours community icons

PROUD BUNCH: (From left) Marther Archer, Kennett Crooks, Terry Williams, Kerton Thomas and Theodora Scott received awards as sport educators at the Canaan/Bon Accord community awards.

“We should honour our heroes while they are alive, rather than wait until they have passed away.”

That was the declaration by Assemblyman for Canaan/Bon Accord Clarence Jacob who led by example on Monday by hosting the village’s first ever community award and concert, “The Love Symbol”, at the Milford Court Park in Bon Accord.

Forty-two villagers ranging ages 50 to 104 were recognised for their significant contributions to the community in various spheres including sport, business, culinary, law, activism and tailoring among others.

Football coach Terry Williams was recognised for his work with the youths in the area in helping them achieve their dreams. Errol Kerr, more commonly known as “Mansome”, was among the awardees for being a mentor and green grocer who ensured there was fresh produce for the community over the years.

Sylvia Lyndsey was recognised in the culinary field as one of the first food vendors established at the popular Store Bay resort which caters to tourists from around the world. World War II veteran Lucille Cook also received an award for her service.

Clarence’s father Roy Jacob was also among those honoured for his business acumen. Other recipients included Clinton DesVignes, Greta Trim, Delores Edwards, Rosalind Alfred, Martha Thomas, Kenneth Crooks, Verona Mitchell, Isiah Phillips, Fedna Prince, Kelton Thomas, Osbert Thomas, Eunice DesVignes, Ken Hunte, Barry Cox, Clyde Adams, Daniel Archer, Neptune Roberts, Harrilal Kissoon, Roselyn Roberts, Ida Chapman, Nolly Henry, Irene Pearl George, Joseph Alexander, MArilyn Moses, Glenda Roberts Henry, Theodora Scott, Bradley Hector, Meta Trim,Cheryl Hackette, Claudette Nero Joseph, Lloye Warner, Huey Cadette, Dr Clyde Bailey, Roslyn DesVignes, Priscilla Nero, Lloyd Thornhill and Martha Archer.

Entertainment was provided by calypsonian Baron and home-grown artistes such as Adana, Precious Regis, Ruby James, Jay Soul, Drummers of Tomorrow, Ole Time Jammers, Ricardo Seales, and the Canaan/Bon-Accord Ballroom Dance.