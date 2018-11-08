Board: School repairs incomplete

THE Catholic Education Board of Management has refuted a report that repairs on Guayaguayare RC Primary school have been completed.

The board, in a release yesterday, said it wanted to correct an erroneous news report that an official from the Ministry of Education had stated all repairs at this school were completed and the only documentation outstanding is to be signed off by the principal.

In the newspaper article, the official stated once this document is signed, it will be submitted to the ministry, its Education Facilities Company Limited and finally to the Electrical Inspectorate. There will be final walk-through to ensure all works were properly conducted, then the school would reopened, the ministry official was reported to have said. The board yesterday said its CEO Sharon Mangroo confirmed that while electrical and repair works at the school are substantially complete, some trailing issues remain and were being addressed yesterday during a visit by the Electrical Inspectorate.

Mangroo said the school’s principal signed an application for inspection by the Electrical Inspectorate last Friday and the school is expected to be reopened once approval is received from the Electrical Inspectorate. She also said cracks in the building caused by an earthquake in August are still to be repaired.

On Monday parents of children attending the school blocked the road and burned debris to protest delays in the school’s reopening.