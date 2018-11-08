Blanchisseuse move into North InterCol quarters

BLANCHISSEUSE Secondary secured their place in the quarterfinal round of the 2018 Coca-Cola InterCol North Zone competition after shutting out Tranquillity Secondary on penalty kicks yesterday.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, before successful efforts from the penalty spot from Blanchisseuse, and missed efforts from two Tranquillity players, saw the winners into the last-eight round, where they will meet St Anthony's College.

The North Zone quraterfinals are scheduled for Monday.

The preliminary matches in the North Zone will continue today with two rescheduled matches, both carded to start at 3.30 pm. St Mary's College and Diego Martin Central will meet at St Mary's College Ground, Serpentine Road, while Fatima College will host St Francis College at the Fatima Ground, Mucurapo.

The winners of the first named match will meet Queen's Royal College on Monday. On Wednesday, the North Zone quarterfinals will continue with a meeting between East Mucurapo Secondary and Malick Secondary, followed by St Anthony's College versus Tranquillity.

The Central Zone quarterfinals will begin today with three fixtures. At 3 pm, Chaguanas North Secondary will play Cunupia Secondary, while Presentation College Chaguanas meet Gasparillo Secondary. At 5 pm, the last match of the day will feature a clash between Couva East Secondary and Preysal Secondary.

In the Tobago Zone quaterfinal opening matches, Speyside will take on Roxborough Secondary, while Signal Hill clash with Goodwill Secondary.

There will also be action in the East Zone with San Juan North meeting El Dorado West Secondary, and St Augustine Secondary facing El Dorado East Secondary. Those matches will kick off at 3 pm.