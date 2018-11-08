Advise studentsabout fireworks

THE EDITOR: Where I live in San Fernando, teenagers were loudly and at length setting off their very expensive fireworks on Divali night, to the approval and happy delight of their parents.

Since these parents did not advise their children that it is illegal to so do within our community, and that it is an annoyance to ordinary citizens and damaging to the elderly and animals, I suggest the following:

I am asking principals of every primary and secondary school to, prior to the celebration of Eid, Divali, Christmas and Old Year’s, to hold general assemblies educating their students about the importance of obeying the law and being good citizens who are also considerate of others.

Maybe they can invite a police officer, a medical doctor and a veterinarian to speak about the laws of the land and the hurt done to people and animals by the setting off of fireworks.

Then these students would return home to the adults, share what they have learnt, and, hopefully, a change for the better would be effected. Let the young people be the agents of change in our land.

J MILLER, Cocoyea Village