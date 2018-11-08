3 get Trevor Boopsingh award NGC contributes $1m to scholarship fund

IN MEMORY OF: The late Trevor Boopsingh, in whose memory, the NGC created a scholarship fund.

THREE youngsters are this year’s NGC Trevor Boopsingh Award winners. They are Renisha Hercules, Vikki Lee and Jenna-Leigh Metivier.

They were recipients of three scholarships at The UWI’s Undergraduate Awards ceremony for scholarships and bursaries held at the university’s campus recently.

The three are currently pursuing degrees in Chemical and Process Engineering as well as Environmental Sciences and Natural Resource Management.

The NGC, in a release, said this country owes its success as one of the world’s leading energy producers and exporters to the work of dedicated, pioneering individuals who led the way in the evolution of our energy industry, such as the late Trevor Boopsingh.

In recognition of the important role of Boopsingh and other pioneers in the energy industry in laying the foundation for TT’s energy industry, the NGC established The Trevor Boopsingh Energy Studies Scholarship Fund.

NGC has to date contributed $1m to this fund, which will provide support to three undergraduate and one post graduate student annually for the period 2018-2024.

As such over the 2018-2024 period, five postgraduate students will receive support for the two-year duration of their studies and 18 undergraduate students will receive support for the three-year duration of their programme.

These scholarships provided to successful candidates forms part of NGC’s Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with The UWI that establishes the Trevor Boopsingh Energy Studies Scholarship Fund.

The MOA, for the 2018-2024 period seeks to provide financial assistance to students in the energy and petroleum sectors. Specifically, Petroleum Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Civil Engineering with Environmental Science; Environmental and Natural Resource Management; Environmental Science and Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management.

The Fund will not only assist the students financially with their academic studies but will also provide them with the opportunity to participate in NGC’s undergraduate internship programme during the July/August vacation period.

As such they will receive invaluable practical experience in the energy sector and the chance to learn from the best experts in their respective fields.