Water supply disruption in Central this Friday

THE WATER and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has announced a disruption in water supply in parts of Central Trinidad tomorrow.

WASA, in a release, said Central customers served by the Carlsen Field Water Treatment Plant will experience an interruption in their water supply on Friday between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm.

"This has become necessary in order to facilitate emergency repairs to a ruptured raw water main along Marshall Road, Carlsen Field."

Areas to be affected include: Carlsen Field; Cashew Gardens; Thompson Road; Success Trace; parts of Edinburgh Road; Arena Road; La Quesa Road to Upper Siewdass Road; Mission Road from Freeport overpass along Mission Road up to Siewdass Road Junction; and Christian Village.

WASA advised customers that upon completion of these works it may take up to eight hours for the scheduled pipe-borne water supply to be normalized to some areas. For further information or assistance, customers can also contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.