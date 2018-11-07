US thrash TT in CONCACAF U20s

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS United States inflicted a 6-1 thrashing on TT on Monday night, in their Group A CONCACAF Under-20 Championship match at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, US.

In what was dubbed as the group decider with both teams recording wins in their opening two matches, the US took early control against a TT side that started shakily and conceded two goals in the opening eight minutes.

TT coach Russell Latapy made changes to his starting team from the 5-1 win over Puerto Rico, looking to add fresh legs because of the level of opponents and contest in the third outing in five days for the TT side. Jaydon Prowell, Nickel Orr and Judah Garcia, who all played in the opening 3-2 win over St Vincent/Grenadines on Thursday, were back among the starters.

Brandon Servania’s strike from 25 yards out put the hosts ahead in the sixth minute and two minutes later Justin Rennick’s shot deflected off defender Justin Homer into the net off the right post.

The US kept control of proceedings for much of the half and grabbed a third goal following a defensive lapse through Paxton Pomykal a minute into added-on time.

After Alex Mendez made it 4-0 in the 52nd minute, TT got on the scoresheet two minutes later when Orr combined with substitute Isaiah Lee who got the ball past goalkeeper Brady Scott with an easy finish.

The US increased their advantage in the 56th through Ulysses Llanez and Juan Pablo Torres got the sixth item in the third minute of stoppage time.

Latapy admitted he knew it was going to be an uphill task to overcome the Tab Ramos-coached opposition.

“We’ll use it as a learning experience. We came into this tournament with three training sessions. We have a squad with players making their debut on the national team in this tournament so we knew it was going to be difficult especially against a US team that had five training camps and multiple training matches,” Latapy said.

“We asked them to work hard, be determined and leave everything out there and my thoughts are that they did that. If I have to say that I was disappointed with anything, I would say I just wanted us to be a bit smarter in terms of football. We were just playing balls inside of the field. Like the sixth goal for example, I know the game is over but it’s a really poor goal to lose. We’re in possession of the ball, we play it in the middle of the field and lose it and concede,” the former TT men's team captain and coach stated.

TT face Suriname today and US Virgin Islands on Friday to close off the group phase.