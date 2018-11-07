Take it to the polls Moonilal tells Govt over income tax bill

MP for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

TAKE IT to the polls, Dr Roodal Moonilal has challenged the government over accusations that the Opposition’s refusal to support amendments to the Income Tax Bill will bring the country to ruin.

“If what the Attorney General and the Prime Minister are saying, that if this amendment is not passed the earth will stop spinning and the economy will crash and doomsday will befall, then they should dissolve Parliament and call a fresh election because they will be sure to get a Constitutional majority,” Moonilal, Opposition MP for Oropouche East, told Newsday.

The bill’s amendments are supposed to bring TT more in line with international standards for income tax reporting, especially for foreign nationals who may work in TT and have local bank accounts but owe taxes abroad. The aim is to reduce tax evasion, money laundering and terrorist financing. It is similar to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), which the Opposition, only after much debate, decided to support. Whereas FATCA was a US government regulation, these new amendments will make TT compliant with the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for tax purposes, an international agreement on tax transparency. While TT is a member of the forum, it is considered non-compliant or partially compliant. This means that international financial institutions can possibly consider doing business with local banks as too risky and refuse—a process called “de-risking”— isolating the economy from international financial transactions. If international banks refuse to do business with local banks, then TT runs the risk of being unable to do business on the international market. Among the requirements of the bill, however, are stringent reporting on financial and personal information, something the Opposition has raised as a concern for privacy.

Moonilal insisted that the Opposition wanted to ensure the revised bill did not infringe on people’s rights, but still adhered to the international standards. That’s why they wanted to return to a JSC to iron out these details. Instead, the bill was snatched from the joint select committee process and dropped in the lower house, something he said can have serious dangers to ordinary citizens.

“The work of the committee was never completed and there were outstanding matters our members asked for but were never received,” he said. It was the same with the anti-gang legislation, FATCA and the anti-terrorism bills, he said, all of which the Opposition eventually agreed to support—but not without some spirited debate.

“Every time the Opposition refuses to support something the government plays this card. If the Opposition refuses to support an amendment to the Friendly Societies Act they will claim the Opposition is afraid of friendly societies,” Moonilal said.

The Opposition did not just arbitrarily support the government on those previous bills, he said, but they took weeks to ensure the final product protected the rights of citizens.

Similarly, despite the AG’s “powerful words,” Moonilal said the Opposition will not be “bullied, intimidated or harassed.”

“The government is in its fourth year. Quite frankly, the can let the population decide,” he said.