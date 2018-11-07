Scratch bomb fire destroys business, 3 homes, leaves 9 homeless

A family of nine were left homeless on Divali night after a fire, believed to have been caused by a scratch bomb, destroyed three family homes and an upholstery business they operated.

The three homes and business, located at 23 Baksh Settlement, Mc Bean, Couva, belonged to Michael Rampersad, 61, and his sons, Roger Rampersad, 37, and Jimmy Rampersad, 36.

Michael lived alone, Roger lived with his wife Sharda Pooran, while Jimmy lived with his wife Videya, 34, and their four children.

Early estimates have put losses at approximately $2 million.

Videya told Newsday she and her family moved into their new home in January and had furnished it with appliances bought on hire purchase. She said her husband was only able to save their pet dog.

“When I was leaving children were playing with scratch bombs nearby. Our family did not celebrate Divali this year because we had a death in the family. About five minutes after we left one of my sons called to say the house was on fire. We turned around and when we got there everything was up in flames."

Videya said she believes that the scratch bombs the children were playing with fell into the workshop where they ignited combustible materials and the flames quickly spread to the nearby buildings.

Agricultural Economist Omardath Maharaj who lives nearby has started a drive to assist the family in their recovery.

Anyone wishing to assist the family can call Videya at 701-8832 or Maharaj at 683-1173.