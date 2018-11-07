Police, Exiles cop UWI Sevens titles

KANISHA Vincent of Royalians RFC and Harvard’s Nigel Ballington were named the women and men’s MVPs at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Sevens Tournament which was held at UWI Spec Ground over the weekend.

Vincent was instrumental in her team’s third place finish in the women’s division, while Ballington was Harvard’s stand-out en route to their runner-up finish in the men’s competition.

At the end of the two-day tournament, which opened the rugby sevens season, Exiles were crowned champions of the men’s division, sealing an unlikely 5-0 win over Harvard in the final.

Meanwhile, the country’s most dominant force in women’s rugby all season long, Police, eased to their title, getting past Defence Force 12-5 in the women’s final.

As they did in rugby league action earlier in the season, they won all of their matches en route to the UWI sevens title.

Police, in fact, has not lost a single competitive match for the campaign.

Exiles also won their two group matches without conceding a point before meeting the hosts UWI/Tobago in the play-off match. Exiles won that match 35-5 before their close victory in the title game against Harvard.

Meanwhile, the TTRFU has advised that the annual Interservice Rugby Cup, which was postponed recently due to the countrywide flooding, has been rescheduled for Tuesday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

It will feature a double-header starting with the women’s match between Defence Force and Police at 6 pm, followed by the men’s clash between the same two clubs at 7 pm.

Proceeds of the match will go toward assisting victims of the recent floods.