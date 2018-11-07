PNM and UNC justpassingthe buck

THE EDITOR: Only people like late US president Harry S Truman can say “the buck stops here.” He meant that he is solely responsible for any bad judgment or misdeed done within his administration that falls under his purview.

In TT every political party that comes into power blames the previous government for any sort of mismanagement existing at the time, like erecting homes in an area that has been declared a flood zone – Greenvale Park.

I believe neither the PNM nor the UNC will admit that they failed to follow the directive of Town and County. They will remain silent while the people in the flood areas continue to suffer.

In fact, they have inflicted more harm on the poor people by building homes that are prone to floods. It appears the intent is to show that the government is providing free homes to citizens and to generate political mileage at the expense of the people.

I also believe the HDC is used by political parties in a format of quid pro quo or “hand wash hand.”

The housing business is said to be high-class corruption involving millions and sometimes billions of dollars in lucrative kickbacks, and it normally comes with a total lack of transparency.

But if anyone says a state enterprise or the HDC is corrupt, the government gets vex.

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, political leader of the COP, is absolutely right to declare that both political parties are guilty of passing the buck.

JAY RAKHAR, New York