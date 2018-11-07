Petrotrin sued by former worker

STATE-owned Petrotrin has been sued by one of its former systems administrators for injuries he sustained when he slipped and fell on a wet floor at the company’s ICT building at Pointe-a-Pierre in 2016.

Denzil Ramsahai, who worked in the human resources department, is claiming negligence on the part of Petrotrin, and is seeking compensation not only for his injuries but also for his wife’s loss of income since she had to leave her job to care for him.

His lawsuit, filed by attorneys Prakash Ramadhar, Michael Rooplal and Vishan Girwar, has also been filed without a pre-action protocol letter being issued to Petrotrin. The lawsuit says this is because of the “much-publicised, imminent closure” of the company.

Ramsahai, 36, is seeking $85,975.20 and US$1,200 in compensation.

He said he went to work on June 21, 2016, when he slipped and fell, hitting the wall with his elbow and fist and fell forward on the flood.

He said he did not notice the wet floor as there were no signs warning that the floor was wet.

He said he rolled over and attempted to get up when he felt a sharp pain in his left knee, lower back, right hand and neck.

His tested glasses was also broken.

Ramsahai’s lawsuit says he was taken to the Augustus Long Hospital by ambulance, and he later saw a specialist. His right wrist was put in a hard cast, a hinged knee brace and a back brace. He as also confined to bed for 14 days at the hospital.

For months after, his knee kept “giving away” and “locking” and he had surgery in July on his wrist.

An elbow cast was fitted below the elbow and it has been recommended when it is removed he would need a wrist breach and extensive physiotherapy. It is also expected that his left knee will continue to deteriorate and he will have to have total knee replacement in the near future.

He may also need surgery to remedy the prolapsed disc in his lumbar spine.

As part of his claim for compensation, Ramsahai has included a report which asked for the guttering of the building in which he slipped be cleared and repaired because it was leaking, as well as an e-mail to ICT staff, after he slipped and fell, informing them that a significant amount of water had settled on the floors of the building because of leaks in the roof, walls and spaces under doors and windows.