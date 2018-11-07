Man accused of beating Venezuelan to explain previous charges

A SAN FERNANDO magistrate wants the man charged with beating a 19-year-old Venezuelan woman last week to explain pending charges against him before she decides if bail should be granted.

Avalon Callender, 31, of Tomato Drive, Diego Martin, was not brought down from the prison to re-appear before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine this morning.

Adjudicating in absentia, a judgment in the absence of one party, police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan produced a criminal record document which showed Callender has charges of larceny and wounding with intent.

Social media was rife last week with a video clip of a man verbally abusing a woman, followed by still pictures of her lying on the ground with blood smeared over her face. It led to officers from the Special Operations Response Team in conjunction with the San Fernando CID arresting Callender.

He appeared on Monday before Antoine, charged with wounding Elizabeth Josefina Balbosa Salazar, a Venezuelan national, with intent to do her grievous bodily harm.

A second charge alleged that he carried her away against her will.

At about 10 am today, Antoine said before she considers granting bail, she wanted Callender to tell the court whether the charges are pending, completed, or, if he has been convicted of any.

She ordered that he be brought down from the prison and appear before her tomorrow.