Man, 20, in court over 6 gun offences

A COUVA magistrate on Monday denied bail to a 20-year-old student of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) who appeared before her charged with six gun-related offences.

The accused man of Enterprise, Chaguanas, appeared before magistrate Michelle Maharajh-Brown, who told him of his right to apply to a judge in chambers for bail.

Sgt Ramoutar of the Couva CID charged him with shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to rob, having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives.

The charges stemmed from a shooting incident on May 5 at a Chinese restaurant at California, Couva.

Three men entered the premises and began shooting at the armed security guard, who returned fire. On Thursday the CCC member was identified at an ID parade. He is the second man to appear on the charges.

The matter was adjourned to November 19.