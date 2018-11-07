IDB announces President's Award

President Paula Mae Weekes

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes has lent her support to the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) President’s Award for Service Excellence and Innovation in the Public Sector.

In a release issued by the IDB, President Weekes said she believes that “As a caterpillar sheds its skin and emerges from its cocoon as a butterfly, so too should citizens embrace the process of transformation.

"The standards we set for ourselves as a people are the main determinants of the path we take as a nation, which makes it worthwhile to recognise those efforts that have been made to bring about the metamorphosis of the public sector.”

As such, the IDB is inviting people in the public service to submit applications for consideration for any activities initiated or implemented since January 2017 that are aligned with at least five (out of ten) different category areas and they must have demonstrable results/outcomes.

The award is open to applicants from ministries, public service departments/divisions, state-owned companies, statutory bodies or municipalities. The deadline tomorrow, November 9 and further details can be found on the application page ttps://bit.ly/2Rc4YJQ

Rocío Medina-Bolívar, Country Representative for the IDB Group in Trinidad and Tobago, said a country’s institutions are critical to its longevity and resilience in the face of global economic shocks such as the volatility of energy prices.

“It is of utmost importance that we recognize the strides taken to revolutionize the public service in response to the ever-changing national, regional and international landscapes. Innovation and evolution in the public sector are key to addressing the challenges faced today and those yet to come,” she said.

The President’s Award is tied to the third pillar of the IDB Group’s 2016-2020 Country Strategy with Trinidad and Tobago which is focused on strengthening public sector institutions and governance.

It is also part of an initiative launched by the IDB Group in November 2017 called the “Unfollow: Same never made a difference” campaign, which seeks to reach the wider public in a meaningful and activating way, highlighting the need to be different and disruptive, while promoting the need for change, collaboration, idea generation and innovation from all sectors of society.

The awardees will be announced at an IDB-hosted event to be held before the end of this year.