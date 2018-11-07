Housewife in court for drugs

A housewife charged with possession of 1.495 kilogrammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking was today denied bail by a Siparia magistrate and remanded into police custody.

The drugs were allegedly found hidden in a Christmas gift bag in a car.

Alana Charles, 41, was jointly charged with labourer Junior Paul, 34. They both appeared before senior magistrate, Margaret Alert in the Siparia Magistrate Court.

Charles pleaded not guilty to the charge while Paul pleaded guilty.

Prosecutor Sgt Sheldon Salazar said the drugs were found by police in a silver Nissan Note car, occupied by Charles and Paul, which was parked along Southern Main Road in South Oropouche.

The court heard the drugs was found during a police exercise conducted by South Western Division Task Force on Tuesday.

After the prosecutor read the facts of the case, Paul said he did not agree with some of what was read and the magistrate changed his plea to not guilty. He was granted $75,000 bail to be approved by a Clerk of the Peace.

The prosecutor said Charles criminal records showed she had three convictions for possession of drugs and also pending matters for drug possession.

The prosecutor said while on bail she committed the alleged offence. The magistrate denied her bail.

The case was adjourned to December 5.