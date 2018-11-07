Hillview, Holy Nameretain School Swim crowns

HILLVIEW COLLEGE continued its stranglehold as the dominant boys school in swimming as they added the 2018 Tidal Wave Aquatics Secondary School Swim Meet title to their war chest this past weekend. The meet, which was held at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, saw the “Spartans” complete a three-year dominance as they have won every boys swim meet title available since 2016.

The 2018 title win, with 333 points, was even more special as one their college debutants, national standout Giovanni Rivas, established a new 9-10 age group 50-metre backstroke national record in a time of 32.74 seconds, erasing his old time of 32.86.

The Hillview College victory was buoyed by a strong performance in the non-competitive division where Adrian Downes and Jalen O’Brien were dominant forces in their respective age groups. National swimmers Gabriel Bynoe and Jae Hwa Lee Wing lent experience and vital competitive division points as they took one-two in the 15-and-Over male division. Fatima College (227 pts) and Trinity College East (205 pts) rounded off the top three.

In the girls division, Holy Name Convent won with 345.5 points, comfortably ahead of Bishop’s Anstey East (205.5) and St. Joseph’s Convent St. Joseph (127 points). The girls from Queen’s Park East Port of Spain won this title for the fourth consecutive year. Holy Name Convent earned vital points from National athletes De Nicha Lewis and Ileana Bocage who won the 13-14 and 15-and-over female competitive age groups respectively.

Elise-Marie Woodyear contributed vital points with her 3rd place overall finish in the 15-and-over non-competitive division. Northgate College took the 2018 coeducational crown edging the 2017 champions Vessigny Secondary by four points.

Tyla Ho A Shu gained valuable points for Northgate placing second in the 12-and-under girls non-competitive category.