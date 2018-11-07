Heritage finds its new CEO

Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd has hired a new cheif executive officer, Newsday has confirmed.

Mike Wiley, an energy executive who formerly worked at ExxonMobil as an engineer, will helm the newly formed entity that will eventually take over Petrotrin’s exploration and production assets. Not much else is known about him, including his qualifications, nor his remuneration package.

Heritage has come under fire for the alleged secrecy surrounding its organisation, including its communication to the public about its incorporation, as well as the appointment of directors and now, executives.

When Newsday contacted the company for a comment, the paper was told: “Heritage will make announcements on staffing at the appropriate time.”

Heritage is currently chaired by Petrotrin’s chairman Wilfred Espinet and his deputy, Reynold Ajodhasingh. While the public had been told two new companies would be established to replace the existing Petrotrin structure after the government announced the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery would begin shutting down operations from October 1, the actual name of the company was first made known via newspaper ads.

Heritage is one of five new state entities created in the wake of Petrotrin’s restructuring. The others are Guaracara Refining Company, which will hold the assets of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery; Paria Fuel Trading Company, which will handle exploration and production and trading and marketing, respectively.

Petrotrin as an entity will remain as a company to deal with legacy matters, and these will all be placed into one, Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd. Assets from Petrotrin need to be transferred to these new companies before they can be fully operationalised, something the government hopes can be done by the end of the year.