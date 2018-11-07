Greenvale residents still traumatised

Residents of Greenvale in La Horquetta continued their cleaning on Divali yesterday, almost two weeks after flood waters devasted the area.

RESIDENTS of Greenvale in La Horquetta are still struggling to readjust to their lives before last month’s devastating flooding.

For them, everyday acts of cooking, cleaning and sleeping are still a challenge.

Newsday visited the community yesterday and spoke to several residents, who said while they were grateful for the assistance by various agencies and companies, they were still fearful that heavy rains could bring on another deluge.

So fearful are they, they are reluctant to buy new furniture.

One resident who identified herself only as Nicole said yesterday’s heavy rain made her four-year-old daughter cry because she was afraid the place would flood.

“It’s really tough right now trying to get back to business as usual. It’s not something you can do as easily as some people can. Things like cooking and cleaning are still difficult to do but we do have electricity and running water. That much we are grateful for.”

Despite the challenges, Nicole said the floods brought out a more neighbourly atmosphere in the community, as residents are eager to help one another and bring them warm food.

Another woman, Sherry Alexander, was cleaning bits of rubble from outside her home just as Newsday arrived.

She said even after removing her waterlogged furniture, a bad smell lingered around the house. She now fears mold has already settled in some parts of her house.

Other residents accused some private contractors of price gouging and claimed one company offered it’s services at a cost of $1,000 per day.

“We understand how difficult the economy is, and the need for repairs, but this is too unreasonable.

“We can’t afford that and it isn’t right that they have this as a price. It’s $1000 for labour alone.”

Flooding continued in some parts of eastern Trinidad yesterday.