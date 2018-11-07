Farmers flooding damage due to drainage, infrastructure

University of the West Indies Dean of the Faculty of Food and Agriculture Dr Wayne Ganpat speaks at a media conference held on Wednesday at the offices of the Agricutlural Development Bank, Port of Spain.

ONE of the impacts of climate change is intense rainfall over a short period of time but the recent flooding and large scale loss of crops was due to other factors, says University of the West Indies (UWI) Dean Faculty of Food and Agriculture Dr Wayne Ganpat.

He was speaking Wednesday at the media launch of UWI Faculty of Food and Agriculture International Conference "Climate Change Impacts on Food and Nutrition Security" held at the offices of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Port of Spain.

Ganpat said with intense rainfall from climate change "if everything is okay" waters should rise and then run off.

"But water shouldn't stand so that farmers' crops stay in water for five/six days which has happened. And the result of that flooding has to do with a whole lot of other issues not related to agriculture alone. It has to do with the drainage infrastructure, the housing infrastructure (and) where they are planned, clearing of water courses, the cutting down of the hillsides, all these kinds of things has a high volume of water coming down in a short space of time being backed up and flooding."

He said historically Caroni and other low-lying areas are called the flood plains of TT because water from the hills floods the plain but then it runs off.

"But with all the development, housing and roads and indiscriminate dumping and whatever it is (the water) doesn't run off as it should. That's where the flooding occurs. And that's where it impacts on farmers' fields."

Ganpat said travelling through Central Trinidad recently the five or six days that farmers in Orange Grove had their crops under water "they lost everything."