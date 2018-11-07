CoP to re-calculate cops marks for promotion

THREE police corporals who applied, unsuccessfully, to be promoted to sergeant were able to get a High Court judge to order the Police Commissioner and the Promotion Advisory Board to reconsider the computation of their marks in the promotions assessment process.

Justice Mira Dean-Armorer also quashed the decision of the commissioner and the board to not award Cpls Ricardo Morris, Richard Hood and Richard Smith, the maximum 35 points for their examination mark.

Although the judge made her orders and a declaration that the commissioner and board’s decision was in breach of natural justice and procedural fairness and that the three policemen were deprived of a legitimate expectation, in March, she gave her reasons for doing so last week.

An appeal of Dean-Armorer’s ruling has been withdrawn by the State, which means that the commissioner will now have to re-calculate the policemen’s marks on the promotion assessment exercise and promote them if they were entitled to move to the higher rank in April 2016.

The three complained that they were denied the benefit of a regular practice where all officers who had previously been successful in the qualifying exams were awarded the maximum points. They said in 2007, when new promotion procedures were introduced, a maximum of 40 points could be attained under the heading of performance apprisal, 25 at the interview and 35 for the examination.

A departmental order exempted all holders of a law degree from having to take the qualifying exam and there was a conversion system for marks to points for those who wrote the exam before 2006. This meant second division police who passed the qualifying exam in English, or who were exempted from writing the English language exam, would get 35 points.

The three did not get their 35 points for the English component of the process although, in 2016, former acting commissioner Stephen Williams deposed that they were either exempt or previously passed.

Dean-Armorer said it was clear when the three submitted themselves to the promotion process, there was a continuing regular practice that officers who were eligible for promotion to sergeant would be awarded their 35 points.

She also said they were entitled to adequate notice of their results and their places on the order of merit list so they could make enquiries if there were errors or changes.

However, she did not agree that the exemption given to holders of a law degree was unfair.

Newsday understands that since the judge’s ruling in March, one of the policemen -Hood- has been promoted to the higher rank.

The three cops were represented by attorney Brent Winter.