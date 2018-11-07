Calypso Rose wins another international award

Calypso Rose (McArtha Linda Sandy Lewis) concert, at NAPA . 09-02-18 Photo by Sureash Cholai

Calypso queen of the world Calypso Rose (McCartha Linda Sandy-Lewis), will be the recipient of yet another international award, this time a Grand Prix Sacem Award for World Music.

She will receive the award on Monday December 10 at Salle Pleyel in France.

Every year, following a vote by the board of directors, the Sacem Grand Prix are awarded to authors, authors-directors, composers and music publishers who are members of Sacem.

Rose is among a list of awardees that includes English songwriter Ed Sheeran, who will be recognised at the same event.

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts congratulated Calypso Rose on what she described as a remarkable achievement, stating: “Calypso Rose, Calypso Queen of the World, continues to place Trinidad and Tobago on the international stage by taking calypso to all parts of the world. This accolade that is being bestowed on Calypso Rose is testament to not only how far our music can take us but also that age has no boundaries where love of music is concerned.”

Gadsby-Dolly in a release also remarked that Calypso Rose is a prolific songwriter, whose witty lyrics speak to the plight of Caribbean women, her love for Trinidad and Tobago and her passion for music. “We congratulate her and join with the rest of TT in celebrating this accomplishment.”

It was only in July 2017 that a Caribbean Airline's Boeing 737 was named “Calypso Rose, Calypso Queen of the World” in honour of her being the first soca artist to win the prestigious French Music Award the “Album de Musique de Monde” and for her contributions to the development of calypso and the culture of TT. And then in 2018 a diplomatic passport with the inscription, Calypso Rose –“Cultural Icon of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago” was presented to her by Gadsby-Dolly.

In July this year Rose was specially invited by The Mustique Company to perform at its 50th anniversary party at Basil’s Bar. Among the celebrities she entertained that night were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Still on tour, Calypso Rose performs on Thursday November 15 at the Municipal Theater of Abbeville in France, then on Saturday November 17 she will be in London for the Windrush Show before returning to France to fulfil engagements until December 15, her last event for this year. After spending Christmas at her New York home Rose will be back home for the Carnival.