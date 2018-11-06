TT racers outrun record in 6.22 seconds Team Tekno Toys fastest four-cylinder in the world:

Muhammad Ali, racer for Team Tekno Toys stands with Hal Tec World Cup trophy last Sunday. Ali and Team Tekno Toys took pole position at the cup in their world record breaking 2005 Nissan Sylvia.Team Tekno Toys

A TT team with a love for fast cars now have the world’s fastest four-cylinder car with an SR 20 engine.

Team Tekno Toys, a racing team based out of Orlando,Florida beat 48 other teams in the Radial vs Modified class races at the Hal Tec World Cup Finals, on Sunday, at the Maryland International Raceway. The team set a track record with their four-cylinder, 2005 Nissan S15 Sylvia, out-pacing even the more popular muscle cars.

Team member Christian Ramnarine told Newsday, before beating the other teams in Maryland, Team Tekno Toys snatched the world record for the fastest quarter mile in a four-cylinder car, from an Australian-based racing team, Jett Racing, at the Orlando Speed world event held on the last weekend in October.

“There was this car from Australia, which broke the world record. They were planning to come to Orlando to race us so, we had a match race set up. That weekend, we beat him and broke the world record at the same time,” Ramnarine said.

Tekno Toys broke the world record of 6.26 held by the Aussies, with a time of 6.22 – a difference of .04 seconds.

“In racing that (time) is an entire lifetime,” Ramnarine said.

Ramnarine told Newsday yesterday, although the team had been working for six years perfecting the performance of the vehicle, he never expected in his wildest dreams that his team and their car, driven by Muhammad Ali, would literally be at the top of the drag racing world.

“Over the past couple years, we had made a certain amount of progress but the competition was always way ahead of us. It was unreal. We thought there was no way we could reach that level,” Ramnarine said, “There is a certain level of exclusivity and the thing about this event is it is not only import racing cars, but there were cars with V8 engines and cars like (Dodge) Chargers. It was really like underdogs versus muscle cars.”

Newsday was told the team qualified in pole position last weekend and continued their momentum all the way to the trophy.

In the final, Team Tekno Toys broke another record for the fastest four-cylinder car on the Maryland International Raceway, reaching the quarter mile in 6.26 seconds.

“Being able to put the Trinidad flag in the number one position is the greatest feeling in the world for us right now,” said Ramnarine, “It is still a shock to us that we won the entire event, and we still haven’t wrapped our minds around it.”

The team thanked their sponsors, Maz Worx, Tuned by Shane T, Lucas Oil, Precision Turbo, Low Cost Supermarket, Kelford, Super Tech, Tuner Import and Sinister Audio for their help, saying without them their victory would not be possible.