St Mary’s blank St Augustine 4-0

ST MARY’S moved a step closer towards avoiding relegation from the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division when they blanked hosts St Augustine 4-0 in a rescheduled Round 10 match yesterday.

With the result, St Mary’s are 12th, in the 15-team group, with 14 points, two points more than 13th-placed Valencia.

Gabriel Nanton broke the deadlock for St Mary’s, in the 20th minute, and the visitors doubled their lead in the 70th courtesy of a strike from Tyrese Spicer.

Michel Poon-Angeron netted the third goal for St Mary’s in the 71st and Spicer completed the scoring in the 80th.

The bottom three placed teams, including Fatima and Bishop’s High, will face the drop this year.

The last set of matches (Round 11), which were postponed on October 20 due to the nationwide flooding, will take place tomorrow (WEDNESDAY).

According to a SSFL official, the decision was made to play those set of games tomorrow, instead of yesterday as was previously advertised, to ensure that all teams complete the Premier Division season on the same day.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

Presentation*13*10*2*1*29*11*32

Naparima*13*9*4*0*25*9*31

San Juan*13*9*2*2*24*14*29

Carapichaima*13*7*2*4*24*21*23

St Benedict's*14*6*3*5*22*21*21

QRC*13*5*4*4*18*11*19

Trinity Moka*13*5*4*4*21*29*19

St Augustine*14*5*2*7*25*28*17

East Mucurapo*13*5*2*6*22*21*17

Trinity East*13*3*7*3*13*11*16

St Anthony's*13*4*3*6*22*23*15

St Mary's*13*4*2*7*23*21*14

Valencia*13*3*3*7*19*28*12

Fatima*13*2*2*9*11*21*8

Bishop's High*14*0*2*12*12*41*2