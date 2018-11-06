St. Julien Presbyterian students shine bright for Divali

These students of St. Julien Presbyterian School are all smiles as the pose for a photo during the school’s Divali celebrations.

STUDENTS of the St. Julien Presbyterian School, Princes Town, shone brightly as they put on their best performances and donned traditional wear as part of the school’s Divali celebrations last Friday.

Organised by the staff and parents under the leadership of principal Hannays Ramsingh, the students gave a great demonstration of traditional Divali customs including songs and dance routines. The students were coached and guided by siblings, Amanda and Alex Persad, who are former pupils and are seasoned performers and active members of the Rama Krishna Mandir in St. Julien.

According to principal Ramsingh, “We try to ensure that our students are exposed to, and understand all aspects of our local culture, which is as diverse as it is inclusive. In that regard, Trinidad and Tobago has a great lesson to teach the world. It was wonderful to see everyone get involved in making this Divali celebration a success. Divali calls for reflection and illumination of our hearts and minds as we look to better ourselves and create a better future. These students are the future and the more we encourage them to express and uplift themselves, the brighter our nation’s prospects will be.”