Simmons sees Thomas as Windies’ T20 future

West Indies’ Oshane Thomas.

RENALDO MATADEEN

FORMER West Indies head coach Phil Simmons believes Jamaican fast-bowler Oshane Thomas is going to be one of the “key players” in the Windies’ Twenty20 (T20) future following his impressive debut against India. The Caribbean outfit failed to defend 109 in the three-match T20 series’ opening defeat, but Thomas was a rare glimmer of hope for Carlos Brathwaite’s men, scalping two for 21 in his four overs.

This spark Simmons felt should have been exploited even more in the 3-1 One Day International (ODI) series defeat to the Indians, and he’s hoping to see Thomas used more in the T20 format of the game.

“He should have played all the (ODI) games. And after his showing today, I think we can expect him to play all three (T20) games,” Simmons boasted. He only played in the 1st and 5th ODI affairs, taking just one wicket in each, but Simmons pointed out that while he was on display for a short time, Thomas is clearly a good foil for bowlers like Kemar Roach, Jason Holder and fellow youngster Keemo Paul.

Thomas removed Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikar Dhawan to leave the hosts tottering at 16 for two in under three overs before they managed to coast home.

However, Simmons believes he’s already began an upward trajectory given the intuition he showed as a strike bowler in the loss, something he thinks the West Indies sorely need.

“I’m sure we’ll see the strides he’s making in these three T20 games and from that, we will see how quickly he learns things. Because I’m sure he’s going to pick up different things as he goes along in this series and continue to improve and impress,” Simmons said.

The 21 year-old quickie was the second top wicket-taker in the recently concluded Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with 18 wickets for Jamaica Tallawahs, and he also notched seven victims in the West Indies Super50 Cup for Jamaica Scorpions.

Simmons reiterated how much he’s excited to see the player keep on converting this domestic and regional form into success on the international stage.