Santa Rosa on course for maiden title

Bethel’s goalkeeper Jason Surrey makes a save off of a shot from Queen’s Park’s goal scorer Devon Modeste, during Match Day 21, of the TT Super League, at St Mary’s College Grounds, St Claor, on Sunday. Photo by Kerlon Orr/CA-images

FOR the second straight weekend, FC Santa Rosa scored deep into stoppage time to maintain its spot at the helm of the TT Super League.

The “Big Cannons” defeated UTT 3-2 on Saturday to take a four-point lead in the standings. Queen’s Park, however, moved right back up within a point of FC Santa Rosa with a resounding 8-0 win over Tobago’s Bethel United.

FC Santa Rosa and Queen’s Park have only five matches remaining and based on both teams’ electric form, a slip up from either in any one of the matches will likely give way to the other to win their first ever Super League title. And a new club will almost certainly be crowned league champion this year as the reigning champions Guaya sit 12 points off the top in fifth but with a match in hand.

The league title is within reach for Santa Rosa, whose tenacity has been evidenced by their ability to secure last-ditch wins.

In fact, FC Santa Rosa squandered a two-goal lead against UTT and still managed to secure full points.

Osei Sandy opened in the 17th minute, before Ryan Stewart bagged his tenth goal of his league campaign in the 24th to give FC Santa Rosa a 2-0 lead.

Former W Connection midfielder Anselm Jackson pulled one back for UTT with a 53rd minute spot kick, before Dillon Bartholomew seemingly earned UTT a point with his first goal for the club in the 58th minute.

However, much like Stewart did with a successful spot kick deep into injury time a week ago, Andre Rampersad followed suit on Saturday, scoring the winner in the dying moments of the match.

On Sunday, Queen’s Park moved within a point with a victory over Bethel, and almost as importantly, won by a margin wide enough to close the gap between themselves and FC Santa Rosa in terms of goal-differential. Goal-difference will determine the league winner is points are level. Both Santa Rosa and Queen’s Park now have a positive 36 goal-difference.

Benedict Barrett scored a hat-trick to take his tally to 10 goals this season, while Sean de Silva, the Parkites’ leading scorer grabbed his 15th for the campaign from the penalty spot.

Devon Modeste bagged a brace and Kern Gardiner and veteran defender Yohance Marshall rounded off the scoring with one goal each.

The league will resume play on Thursday with all 14 teams scheduled for play.

FC Santa Rosa are expected once again to pick up full points when they host Diego Martin/Petit Valley United, while Queen’s Park will have to maintain their momentum for their tricky away fixture against Police FC.

Results

Saturday

Club Sando 1 (Damien Pompey 59th) vs Cunupia FC 2 (Kevon Woodley 17th, Michael Darko 38th)

Guaya United vs Metal X Erin FC–Guaya United won 3-0 by default

FC Santa Rosa 3 (Osei Sandy 17th, Ryan Stewart 24th, Andre Rampersad 90th+2) vs UTT 2 (Anselm Jackson 53rd pen, Dillon Bartholomew 58th)

Sunday

Matura Reunited 2 (Zavion Navarro Patron 38th, Keston Jones 76th) vs San Fernando Giants 5 (Arvid Applewhite 6th, 56th, Jeremy Primus 8th, Keston Grant 42nd, Isaiah McIntosh 53rd)

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 1 (Kerwin Bonnette 90th+4) vs Prison Service 3 (Jordan Devonish 32nd, 65th, Antonio Auguste 38th)

RSSR FC 2 (Hakim Gulston 30th, Jovon Vincent 53rd) vs Police FC 0

Queen’s Park 8 (Benedict Barrett 24th, 32nd, 49th, Kern Gardiner 45th, Sean De Silva 52nd pen, Devon Modeste 77th, 80th, Yohance Marshall 84th) vs Bethel United 0