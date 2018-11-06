Relatives of murdered pregnant teen want justice

Camille Joseph, the older sister of 19-year-old Danielle Yearwood who was killed alongside her boyfriend Ricardo Dalloo, is calling for answers and justice as the couple was murdered while returning from an ultrasound appointment yesterday afternoon.

Speaking with Newsday at the family’s Valencia home, Joseph said she cared for Yearwood since their mother died six years ago and was looking forward to the birth of her nephew.

“I just want to know why they did this and I am praying the killers are found and arrested. I don’t wish anything bad on them, I just want to know why.”

Joseph said she came home from work at around 4 pm yesterday but did not see her sister. After settling in she was told by another relative that Ricardo was killed but did not know that her sister was also dead.

Danielle was expected to give birth next week.