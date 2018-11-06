Polite policing Ag Snr Supt George wants partnership with citizens

Archdeacon Phillip Issac, front left, prays during the blessing of the new Emergency Response patrol vehicles of the TTPS on Friday in Scarborough. The senior officers standing in front row (from left) are ACP Sharon Blake-Clarke, Snr Supt Jeffrey George and Supt Sterling Roberts.

WITH eight murders recorded on the island this year, Ag Snr Supt Tobago, Jeffrey George said he is hoping and praying the number does not increase. He noted, however, that a a major stumbling block remains the way in which officers interact with the public who they depend on for information. He is adamant that this must be addressed.

George was speaking to the media following the blessing of four new vehicles assigned for the newly formed Emer­gency Re­sponse Unit (EPR) of the Police Service on Friday.

“At present, we are targeting what you call priority offenders, these are people who are involved in firearm, narcotics, break-ins etc, and if we tackle the criminal elements head-on, I feel we can get a reduction next year.

“The year before we had thirteen (murders) and we have eight for now, we are trying to hold it at eight. We are hoping and praying that we can get the assistance of the citizens in keeping it that way,” he said.

George acknowledged, however, that the police must change the way they interact with the public to develop trust.

“The police come from the society, and if the society behaves a certain way… we could provide hundreds of training, the officer must have the ability to change, he must have a willingness to change. One of the things that we are asking the officers is when they go out, to show empathy to victims of crime, to deal with the public in the way that their parents taught them – manners and mannerly. I emphasise that to them over and over and I hope they carry it out. You need to get back to us,” he said.

In the interim, ACP Tobago, Sharon Blake-Clarke, who took up the position on September 3, has committed to working within the communities.

“Even though I came out of a crime situation, I worked in crime for a number of years, I also worked in community and I always believe that the community policing and the way we deal with the community (is important).

“That is an aspect that needs to be looked at. Also, I know that the police youth clubs play an integral part in shaping the children of Tobago and I think that this is one of the things that I would look into to ensure that they get the required assistance,” she said.

Blake-Clarke took over the position following the retirement of former ACP Garfield Moore. She maintains, however, that the ACP post is not in charge of the operations.

“I have the overarching responsibly for Tobago, but I am not in charge of Tobago – Mr George is. As the Acting Senior Superintendent Tobago, he is in charge of his division and I am just here to ensure that policies are done, and the public is aware of certain things and whatever is the strategy or the policy for the police service to ensure that it is adhered to,” she said.