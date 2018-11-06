Patna villagers reignite Divali celebration for flood victims

Marvin Mahadeo, one of the Patna festival organisers, and another volunteer, bend wire around bamboo to form a cobra as they prepare to light deyas in celebration of Divali. Photo by Sarika Bhaggeratty

Sarika Bhageratty

Since 1989, residents of Northwest Drive in Patna Village, Diego Martin have illuminated their street with thousands of deyas perched on gigantic, ornately crafted bamboo sculptures outside their homes to celebrate Divali, the triumph of light over darkness.

Once one of the biggest local Divali celebrations attracting people from across the nation, the street’s lighting-up was discontinued over a decade ago owing to the rise in crime in the area and mismanagement of funds.

But this year a group of villagers decided to reignite their community’s Divali celebration and dedicate it to the recent flood victims.

“We are lighting up for the people who don’t have the opportunity to light up this year,” said Marvin Mahadeo, one of six men who handcrafted the bamboo sculptures, ranging from an elephant to a speedboat. “We don’t have much money to sponsor and give big things, but we want to show that we are thinking of them during this time.”

Rabindranath Kanhai, another villager organising the celebration, encouraged residents to donate items while enjoying the festivities.

“If we could get people to come with a donation like food or clothes, we could send what we collect to the flood victims,” Kanhai said. “If everybody in the village puts something, that would help.”

In addition to their flood-relief efforts, the organisers made parsad to share with villagers and shared the desire to unite their community again through the celebration.

“We want to get everybody together again and keep up the festival for the children growing up,” Kanhai said. “People my age remember what it was like to live and celebrate together, but the young people don’t know what that kind of life is like.”

Similarly, Mahadeo said, “This year we feel to do it to bring back community life. People bringing money to give but we ask them to bring things like oil and deyas or wick that they could offer to help us light up. It’s not about money; it’s all voluntary.”

Mahadeo said in light of the struggles facing the country, “This lighting up is all about bringing people together and creating a sense of community and love for community in Patna and our country. And we are hoping to spread kindness and light to those who can’t celebrate this year.”