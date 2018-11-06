Pan Trinbago, landlord meet on rent arrears

NEWLY elected president of Pan Trinbago Beverly Ramsey-Moore and Ricky Amar of Amar Properties Developers Ltd met yesterday to discuss the pan organisation’s rent arrears and a payment schedule.

Ramsey-Moore told Newsday: “It was a cordial meeting and negotiations will continue. I hope everything will be settled in an amicable manner and very soon.”

On the very first day that the new Pan Trinbago executive met, it received a letter from its landlord, saying that if it failed to pay outstanding arrears of more than $200,000 by

tomorrow, it would be evicted from its offices at Victoria Suite, Park Street, Port of Spain.

Asked about Pan Trinbago’s site for its headquarters, which comprises 11.5 acres of land off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Tacarigua, Ramsey-Moore said: “We have not looked at immediate plans as yet, but we definitely need our headquarters. What we are going to do is set up a committee to deal with this very soon. We are very concerned about it so we are looking to get professional advice on the way forward.”

The Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) was tasked with completing the existing 20,598 square-foot three-storey, steel-framed building and related infrastructure, but the shell of the building remains a major eyesore.