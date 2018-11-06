No problem with fuel

Motorists might feel like they’re almost running on empty more frequently, but president of the Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Robin Narayansingh, says at least on his end, that’s not true.

Since October 1, super gasoline prices have increased by $1, as announced in the 2019 national budget—or 25 per cent. This could be why people seem to think their gas is burning out faster, Narayansingh said, because they’re paying so much more than they’re accustomed to paying.

In a brief telephone conversation, Narayansingh said pumps and other equipment are regularly inspected by National Petroleum (NP, which owns the majority of gas stations in TT and is the only legal distributor of fuel), as well as other independent bodies, including the TT Bureau of Standards. The equipment also has special tamper-proof seals, so if anyone tried to interfere, it would be readily apparent, he said. Checks are made at least every six months to a year, and even more frequently if there seems to be unusual or significant movement.

For Narayansingh, though, the bigger problem is that independent gas station owners are locked into a business over which they have no control, because margins are set by the state. “There no way to move out. It’s like planned poverty for some of us,” he said.

For each litre of super and premium gasoline, gas stations make 22 cents, and for diesel and regular (gasoline with a lower octane or compression level) fuel, it is 17 cents per litre.

NP CEO Bernard Mitchell did not respond to Newsday's call to his cellphone.