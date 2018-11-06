Moonilal: Give Greenvale residents 6-month waiver

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal

FLOOD-HIT residents of Greenvale, La Horquetta should enjoy not just a deferral of mortgage payments as they struggle to get back on their feet, but a complete waiver of payments for six months, demanded Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

He spoke with reporters on Friday during the sitting of the House of Representatives.

“It must be deleted, taken off,” he urged of those payments.

Moonilal told reporters he had a letter dated July 18, 2018, written by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), declaring its intention to embark on a Phase Four and Phase Five of Greenvale.

Saying the Prime Minister was Housing Minister at that time, Moonilal said the PM could not deny knowing of the expansion plans, which included seeking the nod of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA.)

Alluding to that area’s vulnerability to flooding, Moonilal declared, “We are asking the Government to halt any expansion of Greenvale.”

In the House on Friday, Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh moved a motion on definite matters of urgent public importance to discuss the recent floods, which he said had caused the complete devastation of 2,000 homes, with his constituency badly hit.

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George declined, saying, “I’m not sure this matter qualifies under Standing Order 16.”