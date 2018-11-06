Keshorn brings flood relief to Bridge of Hope Children's Home

bmobile Brand Ambassador, Keshorn Walcott, presents relief items to the Bridge of Hope Children's Home Administrator. Proceeds from Walcott's Charity Event 'Nepenthe' were used to fund the donations.

OLYMPIC gold medallist Keshorn Walcott was a sight for sore eyes for staff and kids at the Bridge of Hope Children’s Home in Sangre Chiquito.

Walcott visited the home to make a delivery of supplies for the children whose belongings, furniture and equipment were destroyed by the severe flooding recently.

Marsha Caballero, TSTT’s vice president of corporate communications, acknowledged Walcott’s generosity, “Keshorn continues to exhibit the traits of an exemplary athlete, both on and off the field. We are also grateful that the connection between himself and the Bridge of Hope Children’s Home was made through our relationship and we’re certain it will continue in good stride. We remain committed, at TSTT, to making these connections that positively impact the wellbeing of those within the communities we serve.”

Sangre Chiquito was one of the hardest hit areas in north east, Trinidad by flooding and during that weekend Bridge of Hope was quickly swamped with over two feet of water after hours of torrential rainfall. This was the first time in over 35 years that the community’s waterways burst their banks to such a devastating level and the administrators had virtually no time to save anything.

In August, Walcott and bmobile teamed up for bmobile’s Book Buddies Programme where he purchased and distributed school supplies to the Home. Upon learning that the children were impacted by the recent floods, Walcott wasted no time.

The 25-year-old, under his recently established brand ‘Nepenthe’, used proceeds from his October charity event to purchase multiple cases of drinking water, baby products, clothing, foodstuff and detergents for the Home’s 25 residents.

Walcott reminisced on his younger years growing up in a small wooden house in Toco and opened up on the importance of intervening in the lives of those who are lesser fortunate.

“These kids are in need and I didn’t have to think twice to assist them in such a crucial time,” said the national athlete. “I feel a personal connection to kids at Homes because they’ve been through a great deal. I want them to feel that they’re a part of society and that they belong. Thankfully, I was introduced to Bridge of Hope through bmobile’s continuous works here and I’m happy that I can also have a relationship with them. I’m willing to help in any way that I can.”

Welcoming Walcott’s gesture was Bridge of Hope’s utility manager and volunteer, Kenrick Frost, who also suffered losses from the unforgiving flood waters.

“This is an act of a role model sportsman. He is heading in the right direction. We appreciate Keshorn’s contribution and are thankful to those who have donated prior, including bmobile, for their continuous assistance. The water did a lot of damage to the Home’s bus, washing machine, dryer, shelves and other appliances. It took us approximately two days to clean and properly sanitise the compound. There’s still work to do and Keshorn’s contribution will go a long way. We are eternally grateful,” Frost said.