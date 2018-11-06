Dangerous driving charged against judge dropped, but…

High Court Judge Kevin Ramcharan

A charge of dangerous driving against High Court judge Kevin Ramcharan has been dropped by the State.

Ramcharan reappeared before magistrate Duane Murray in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

At yesterday’s hearing senior prosecutor Mauriceia Joseph said the Director of Public Prosecutions was not proceeding with the charge of dangerous driving, and instead substituted it with careless driving.

Ramcharan was called upon to enter a plea to the careless driving charge, and pleaded not guilty.

In September, Ramcharan also pleaded not guilty to drunk driving.

He returns to court on December 17 to answer the drunk driving and careless driving charges. His attorney Gilbert Peterson SC, is also expected to make submissions for the defence. Attorney Keith Scotland also represents Ramcharan, who was in court for yesterday’s hearing.

The judge was arrested in May after a minor traffic accident in Maraval.

According to police reports, Ramcharan was driving his Range Rover on May 26 along Saddle Road, Maraval, when he collided with another vehicle.

He made a report to the police, and while at the station he was asked to submit to a breathalyser test.

At the time his blood alcohol level was tested, he was in excess of the legal limit, at 55 microgrammes.

When Ramcharan first appeared in court on May 28, the court’s police prosecutor made an application to have the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol amended since it was laid under the wrong section of the law. The charge was later amended.