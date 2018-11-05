Two friends die after fatal stabbings

Central Division police have detained a 26-year-old Jamaican man in relation to the fatal stabbing of two Longdenville men.

The gas station employee was detained shortly after the incident.

According to reports at around 8.45 pm on Sunday, Chris Ragbir, 30 and his friend Kellon Cruickshank, 31, were at a gas station in Montrose, Chaguanas, when they had an argument with the suspect.

During the argument, the man reportedly took a knife from his pocket and stabbed Ragbir and Cruickshank several times.

The two men escaped in Ragbir's car but the car crashed shortly after, near Pamela's Cafe at Montrose Main Road.

Police, who were called to the scene, found Ragbir barely alive while Cruickshank grimaced in pain.

The two men were taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre where Ragbir was pronounced dead. Cruickshank was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he later died.

Investigators said they have secured camera surveillance footage of the incident.

The two latest killings pushed the murder toll to 447 for the year.