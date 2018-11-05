TT Marathon Committee to hold Run Talk Shop

The TT International Marathon Committee will hold a talk shop on Wednesday.

ALL runners in TT are asked to participate in a talk shop for distance running called Run Talk at #63 Bar, Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, from 6.15 pm, on Wednesday.

Prior to the talk shop runners can meet at 5.15 pm at #63 for a run through the Woodbrook area.

A media release by the TT International Marathon (TTIM) Committee said, “Many distance runners would agree there is need for more healthy discussion about running. Let’s talk shop and hear about your experiences, training, injuries as well as your fears about running long.”

The talk shop will help runners prepare for the TTIM Three-Day Festival Weekend in January.

On January 25 the Schools, Women and Open Relays will be held, followed by the KISS National 5K event on January 26. The Festival Weekend will conclude with the International Marathon on January 27.

The TTIM brings Lensyl Products Limited to its list of sponsors for the 37th edition in 2019 and Justin Lal of Lensyl is excited about the partnership.

The organisers are inviting people to display their brand and sell their products at the finish line, opposite Whitehall, around the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Sponsors are invited to contact the TTIM committee at info@ttmarathon.com.

Registration for the event continues at the TTIM website at www.ttmarathon.com or people can contact 628-3760 for more details.