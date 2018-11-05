Tourism ministry predicts increased cruise visitor arrivals

Passengers disembarking from the Caribbean Princess at the Port of Port of Spain. Photo courtesy Ministry of Tourism.

TT's tourism industry seems to be all set for tourists trying to escape the snow as they take advantage of this country's sand and sun.

The Tourism Ministry, in a press release, said with the arrival of over 4,200 visitors on the Princess Lines' Caribbean Princess today the country was set for a bumper cruise season.

The liner arrived with 3,024 passengers and 1,190 crew.

The Caribbean Princess is the first of 25 scheduled cruise calls for this season and would bring about 69,000 visitors to these shores.

This figure represented a second consecutive year of significant increases in cruise arrivals.

During the 2017/2018 season, there were 47,526 visitors , almost doubling the 25,059 vistors of the previous year.