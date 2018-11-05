St Mary's desperate for three points in SSFL

ST Mary's College will try to move closer to safety, when they play eighth placed St Augustine Secondary in a rescheduled match in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division, at 3.40 pm, today.

St Mary's need to get out of the bottom three in the 15-team standings to avoid being relegated. The "Saints" are currently in 13th position with 11 points, one point behind 12th placed Valencia Secondary.

St Mary's are in with a chance of avoiding relegation, as they have two matches left compared to Valencia's one match. The St Mary's-St Augustine match will be the only match today.

On Wednesday, six matches will be contested on the final match day. Valencia will be eager for three points against the already relegated Fatima College.

Leaders and defending champions Presentation College, San Fernando lead second placed Naparima College by one point heading into Wednesday's matches.

Presentation will play third placed San Juan North Secondary at the latter's home ground and Naparima will tackle seventh placed Trinity College Moka at Trinity.

FIXTURES (Matches start at 3.40 pm) –

Today –

St Augustine vs St Mary's, St Augustine

Wednesday –

San Juan North vs Presentation San F'do, San Juan

East Mucurapo vs St Anthony's, Fatima

St Mary's vs Trinity East, St Mary’s

Trinity Moka vs Naparima, Moka

Valencia vs Fatima, Valencia

QRC vs Carapichaima East, QRC