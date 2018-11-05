Security officer held for firing shots

A 46-year-old security officer was detained on Saturday night by members of the public after he was allegedly found to be in an intoxicated state and armed with a Glock pistol containing several rounds of ammunition.

According to reports at around 8.30 pm on Saturday, the officer was at Tumpuna Road, when he indiscriminately fired several shots into the air with his pistol.

A group of men decided to detain the officer and called Arima police.

He is expected to be charged with several gun-related offences.