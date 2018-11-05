Security guard pleads guilty to criminal negligence

A security guard appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate this morning charged with criminal negligence after she reportedly lost her company issued Glock pistol in a washroom last Friday.

Jenelle Carty, 41, of Belle Eau Road, Belmont, appeared before magistrate Sanara Toon-McQuilkin today to face the charge.

The charge was read aloud by Toon-McQuilkin and Carty pleaded guilty.

Carty was granted station bail by a justice of the peace on Sunday, which was continued by Toon-McQuilkin. She was remanded continuing bond and is expected to appear in the Port of Spain Magistrate’s 4B court for sentencing.