President remembers De Fosto

The Original De Fosto Himself

The Original De Fosto Himself was “a panman’s calypsonian,” President Paula-Mae Weekes said in a statement of condolence on his death last week.

“He specialised in creating calypsoes specifically for the steelband and that fraternity rewarded his efforts by choosing his tunes as their Panorama selections many a year. That The Original De Fosto Himself could overcome his inauspicious beginnings as an abandoned baby raised in an orphanage to become one of this country’s most beloved sons is testament both to his prodigious talent and his tremendous determination to succeed. De Fosto was indeed an “Original” and I join with my fellow citizens in mourning his passing. Rest in peace sir and thank you for the music,” the president said.

De Fosto, born Winston Scarborough, who Weekes said “straddled the worlds of steelband and calypso with admirable aplomb,” died on Friday at the age of 64. His death marks the third time in five weeks, the country must mourn another cultural giant, the president said as she also remembered pan arranger Ken “Professor” Philmore, who died on September 30 from injuries sustained in a car crash, and calypsonian Winston “Shadow” Bailey, who died from a stroke on October 23.