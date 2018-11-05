Pregnant teen, boyfriend shot dead

Danielle Yearwood and Ricardo Daloo

JENSEN LA VENDE

A pregnant teenager and her boyfriend were murdered in a car at Brazil Road, Wallerfied this afternoon.

Residents heard gunshots followed by screeching tyres at around 4pm. Police were called and found the bodies of Danielle Yearwood, 19, in the driver's seat and Ricardo Daloo in the front passenger seat. Both were shot at close range. They lived at KP Lands, Valencia.

Daloo, a Real Madrid fan according to his Facebook page, posted a music video on Sunday titled A Better Tomorrow.

Yearwood’s friends posted condolences on her Facebook page while her last post was expressing condolences to an unnamed person.

The double killing comes two days after two men from Valencia were murdered and their bodies dumped near a bridge in Manzanilla. Police said in that double murder, Sangre Grande police officers responded to a call of a body found near the Moran bridge. On arrival they found the body of Emile "Shrek" Coker, 32, in some bushes. A short distance away the body of 27-year-old Cruz Gomez was found behind an abandoned shack.