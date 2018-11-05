PCA Director: Investigators making progress in Laventille probe

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West. FILE PHOTO

Director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West said two investigators appointed to probe the killings of five young men at Laventille are making progress in the investigations.

West said he appointed two investigators to the police killings and up until yesterday five people were already interviewed.

He said, "People are co-operating with the investigators and we are making some progress."

West was unwilling to say if the people interviewed had given key information and said the matter was still being investigated.

The PCA began investigating the deaths of Shekeem Francois, Shaundell St Clair, Mishak Douglas, Kudeim Phillip and Nicolas Barker, which occurred on October 25 at Trou Macaque, Laventille.

The five victims were allegedly engaged in a card game when they were approached by IATF officers around 9.30 pm when they claimed they were fired upon.

The officers returned fire and the five young men were killed.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith in responding to those allegations said he will not tolerate any citizen attacking the police and pledged to "fight fire with fire".