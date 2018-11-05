Murdered Diego Martin taxi driver may have been set up

30-year-old Derek Constance was found in a shallow grave at Mentor Alley, Laventille last Friday

The decomposing body of a man found in Mentor Alley, Laventille, last Friday has been positively identified as that of 30-year-old Diego Martin taxi driver Derek Constance who was reported missing by his common-law wife on October 28.

Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, this morning but were told by relatives that Constance's mother did not want to comment on the matter. In the distance she could he heard saying that she only wanted him to be left alone.

Investigators believe an argument between Constance and another man on Ariapita Avenue, last month may have been the reason behind his murder.

Sources said Constance was "put in place" by having someone pose as a traveller, who then hired him to take a private job in Laventille, where he was murdered.

Constance's body was discovered at around 2 pm on Friday by members of the Inter Agency Task Force in a shallow grave.

His body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and Newsday understands that due to the extent of decay, investigators used his dental records to identify him.

Investigations are continuing.