Mother of murdered taxi driver wants answers

Emile Coker, 32, was one of two people killed in Manzanilla on Saturday afternoon.

Norma Ottley Padmore, the mother of murdered taxi driver Emile Coker, is calling for answers after her son was killed near the Mitan bridge, Manzanilla, on Saturday evening.

Both Coker and his friend Cruz Gomez, 27, were killed on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, this morning, Padmore said her son left his Palm Road, Valencia home Saturday morning and told relatives he was hired by Gomez to take him to Manzanilla.

She said along the way Coker reportedly called another relative and said his silver Nissan Tiida car was experiencing some mechanical difficulty and that he needed help. This was the last time anyone heard from him.

Padmore said she learned of her son's death from her daughter who saw photos of the bodies on Facebook.

"I tried calling his phone to verify if that was really him but it kept going to voicemail. I couldn't believe what I was seeing so I kept trying that entire day.

"At around 9 on Saturday night I borrowed the neighbour's phone and called his number again. A woman answered and said I had the wrong number, she said she was on a honeymoon with her husband and cursed me when I told her to put my son on the line."

She said the telephone conversation left her confused and said she has no idea why anyone would want to kill her son or his friend.

Newsday understands two suspects were arrested in Coker's Nissan Tiida this morning in Princes Town.