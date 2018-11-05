Manzanilla double murder

Emile Coker, aka “Shrek”.

POLICE are investigating the murder of friends Cruz Gomez, 27, and Emile “Shrek” Coker, 32, after their bodies were found in bushes near the Mitan bridge, Manzanilla Saturday afternoon.

Newsday understands that at around 3 pm, Sangre Grande CID police responded to reports that a body was found a short distance away from the bridge. Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw Coker’s body approximately 60 to 80 feet from the bridge. He is from Palm Road, Valencia.

In the distance, investigators also saw a shack and found Gomez’s body behind it. He was shot several times. According to police, the brother of one of the victims is in custody and assisting officers with the investigation.