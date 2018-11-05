Former COSTAAT students sue for travel expenses

THE College of Science Technology and Applied Arts (COSTAATT) has agreed to reimburse 13 former radiography students who sued the institution claiming a breach of an oral contract by refusing to reimburse them for travel expenses after they completed their overseas clinical practicum.

The 13 claimed they were owed a little over $200,000 by COSTAATT.

According to their claim of breach of contract filed by their attorneys Joel Roper and Skeeta John, COSTAATT breached an oral contract made in 2015 to reimburse them.

After their lawsuit was filed COSTAAT’s attorneys wrote to Roper indicating that the institution was admitting to $198,463.34 and not the $205,092.47 claimed by the former students.

According to their lawsuit, they pursued their BSc in Radiography at COSTAATT and as part of their course, they had to take a compulsory clinical practicum.

They say they were given the option of completing the clinical practicum locally or overseas.

The 13 were admitted to various hospitals in England, the United States, Canada and St Vincent.

They said they used their own money although they were promised that they would be reimbursed all travel expenses, which included airfare, accommodation, and student visa fees.

They also submitted all original receipts and records to COSTAATT for payment, however, they have not been reimbursed.

They said they were told because of severe budget cuts, the institution found it difficult to make payments but were again assured, in September 2017, they would be reimbursed.

They were not.