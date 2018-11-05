Evidence in murder case cannot be found after police station floods

LAST month’s catastrophic floods had an impact on not only homeowners, but also an ongoing criminal trial.

The floods which devastated parts of eastern and central Trinidad also affected the Caroni Police Station and exhibits held in the property room.

During the testimony of acting ASP Neil Brandon-John, who charged two men for the murder of a 79-year-old pensioner in 2007, he tried to locate certain exhibits, but the items were not at the police station.

According to Brandon-John, over the last 11 years the station has flooded three times, the latest being last month.

The exhibits were the clothing of Romeo Grannum and Ancil Ramroop which they were wearing when they allegedly killed Soonardaye Singh on October 7, 2007, at Ganga Trace, Las Lomas No 2. She was beaten to death, according to the results of the autopsy done on October 12. Singh died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

A black handle cutlass, also allegedly found on Ramroop, also could not be found at the station.

“I’ve made checks and the items are not there,” Brandon-John said.

Before they were placed in the property room of the station, they were taken to the Forensic Science Centre for testing.

He was questioned on the test results by the men’s lawyer Israel Khan, SC, and said there was no conclusive evidence that Singh’s blood was found on their clothes.

He also said from his own visual inspection, he saw no blood on their clothing, or the slippers they wore.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

Justice Carla Brown-Antoine is presiding over the trial and attorney Maria Lyons-Edwards is prosecuting.