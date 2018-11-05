Erratic hours at Indian Walk Health Centre

THE EDITOR: I write to bring to the attention of the authorities the erratic opening and closing hours at the Indian Walk Health Centre.

Extended hours were introduced by the previous government as a way for working families to access the health centre’s services outside of normal working hours. This allowed patients to collect medication, see a doctor for minor problems and not have to go to the accident and emergency facilities and wait for hours for treatment. It was an excellent service which many sick people used.

Over the last few months the health centre has been operating erratically. It sometimes opens for the extended time but most of the time the gate is locked. I have seen sick people and their families arriving to find the gate locked.

When asked members of staff say they do not know when the centre will open or close. So that someone with an emergency just has to hope and pray that when they arrive the centre is open.

Sometimes the excuse for not having the extended hours is that there is no doctor. The centre was functioning excellently before and now all of a sudden a doctor cannot be found.

Another excuse is the Ministry of Health has instructed that the health centre only opens for the extended time on a few days.

Whatever the reason, I hope the minister and the South West Regional Health Authority remedy the situation soon. The centre not only serves the community of Indian Walk but also Moruga, Tableland and other communities all the way to Rio Claro.

I hope action is taken before something serious happens.

DARREN CHARLES

Indian Walk/Moruga